Service Information
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Avenal Park Chapel
75 Fox Street
Invercargill
Interment
Following Services
Eastern Cemetery
Death Notice

HODGES, Mavis Evelyn:
Peacefully passed away in the care of Lister Home, Waimate on Friday, 14 August, 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bert and partner of Bob. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Graham and Margaret, Marie, Lynda, and Allister. Adored Grandmother of all her Grand, Great and Great-Great-Grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Hodges and Cubitt families. A service to celebrate Mavis' life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill on Tuesday, 18 August, at 11.00am, the service will conclude with the interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 669 Tay Street, Invercargill 9810.

Published in Southland Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020
