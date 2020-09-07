HAMILL,
Mavis Eileen Morton:
Peacefully at Peacehaven Residential Village on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in her 99th year. Wife of the late Jim Hamill, and beloved friend of the late Roy Memphis. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Yvonne* and David* Gray, Ron and Lee* and Raelene, Keith and Trijntje. Treasured Nana of Dwight and Rena, Alana, Bradley, Amanda, Jamie and Charlene. Cherished Great-Nana of James, Josh, Kaelib, and Tyler. The family would like to thank the staff at Peacehaven Residential Village, and Dr Tooke for all their care of Mavis. As to Mavis's wishes a private family service has been held.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 7, 2020