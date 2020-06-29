CRISP, Mavis Ireen:
Passed suddenly at home, June 26, 2020, in her 81st year. Wife of the late Neil, the love of her life. Cherished mother of the late Trevor, Karen and Steve, Murray and Daniela. Beloved Nana of Lisa, Justin, Karley, Stephen, Kadin and Laura, Tayla and Anton, Nathan, Abriele, Emma and Leah. Joyous Great-Nana to Lane, Trey, Chayse, Cobain, Stephen and baby Hugo. A service to celebrate Ireen's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Wednesday, July 1, at 2.30pm.
"Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul, there is no separation" Rumi
Betts Funeral Services
Published in Southland Times from June 29 to June 30, 2020