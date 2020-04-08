BULLING, Mavis Louisa:
On April 4, 2020, passed away peacefully at home, Ashburton, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Ian (Tim) Bulling and the late Ted Bulling. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Chris Munro, Janice and Syd Taylor, Glenda and Graeme Erskine, and Robert and Maureen Bulling, and a much loved Nana, great-Nana, and great-great-Nana. Messages to 14a Graham Street, Ashburton 7700. A special thank you to the District Nurses and the Palliative Care Team for their help and support. A private cremation will be held.
Published in The Southland Times on Apr. 8, 2020