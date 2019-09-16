BROWN, Mavis Jessie:
Passed away peacefully after a short illness in the loving care of Peacehaven with family by her side, on Friday, September 13, 2019; in her 90th year. Much loved wife, friend and companion of Frank*, loved daughter of Tom* and Charlotte* Keen, loved sister and sister-in-law of Ruth* and Mervyn* Stewart, sister of Stuart* and Elsa*. A service to celebrate Mavis' life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, September 18, at 1.00pm, the service will conclude with a burial at the Otautau Cemetery arriving approx 3.45pm. Messages to 617 Lynch Road, RD1, Otautau 9689. (*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019