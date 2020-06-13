SKINNER,
Maurice Arthur (Maurie):
The Skinner, Ward, McMaster, Popham and Laker families wish to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has taken time to support us when we recently lost our much loved husband, dad, grandad, great-grandad, brother and uncle, Maurie. Recognition of Maurie's life has been shared with us through flowers, cards, food, phone calls and visits. Every gesture has been a comfort, with shared memories of a popular, fun, hardworking, successful and all round good bloke.We are looking forward to celebrating Maurie's life once restrictions are lifted.
- Val, Judy, Neville, Shelley
Published in Southland Times on June 13, 2020