  • "Our thoughts are with all the family. Many great memories..."
    - Elaine
  • "So sorry to read of the death of Maurice. There are so many..."
  • "Sincere regrets at Maurice's passing but also thanks for..."
  • "Our thoughts are with you all.Many happy times in Maurie,'s..."
    - Pat Cronin
  • "So sorry to read of Maurices passing We had lots of good..."
    - Gaye Enright
Service Information
Winton and Districts Funeral Services
306 Great North Rd
Winton, Southland
032367586
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Maurice Arthur (Maurie):
Val, Judy, Neville and Shelley wish to let our extended family and many friends know that our much loved husband and father left us on Saturday afternoon, May 9, 2020. Maurie was a special father-in-law to David; Grandad and Great-Grandad to Melissa, Ally, Nicholas, Helena, Linnea and Lily. Sister Betty, nieces and nephews are a comfort while we share wonderful memories. Special sincere thanks to the carers at Cargill Rest Home who took wonderful care of Maurie. A private family graveside service will be held and a celebration of Maurie's life will be scheduled later. Messages to 2/16 Clyde St, Winton 9720 or to Maurie's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

Published in Southland Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020
