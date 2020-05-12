SKINNER,
Maurice Arthur (Maurie):
Val, Judy, Neville and Shelley wish to let our extended family and many friends know that our much loved husband and father left us on Saturday afternoon, May 9, 2020. Maurie was a special father-in-law to David; Grandad and Great-Grandad to Melissa, Ally, Nicholas, Helena, Linnea and Lily. Sister Betty, nieces and nephews are a comfort while we share wonderful memories. Special sincere thanks to the carers at Cargill Rest Home who took wonderful care of Maurie. A private family graveside service will be held and a celebration of Maurie's life will be scheduled later. Messages to 2/16 Clyde St, Winton 9720 or to Maurie's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020