SHEEHAN, Maurice James:
Died suddenly, but peacefully, at home on July 22, 2020, in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Jan. Loved father of Kate, Hugh, Matt and Dalila, Ellie and Craig, Rebecca and Dan, Emily and Mike. Proud Grandad to Lucian, Kaydan, Mikayla, Tahlia, Noam and Kenzo. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Maurice's memory to the Salvation Army www.salvationarmy.org.nz A Requiem Mass for Maurice will be celebrated at St John's Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in Southland Times on July 25, 2020