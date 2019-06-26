MEECHANG,

Maurice Gordon:

Born March 6, 1938, Waikaka. Died June 22, 2019, Nelson. Maurie says goodbye and thanks for the good times to family and friends. He is off to join his parents, Ettie and Noble Meechang, his 7 older siblings, Mag's parents, Elaine and George Ming and special daughter Rachel. Mag, Tony and Terry, Andy, Roxy, and Ang, chosen and wider family, special friends and mates will miss him with his stories, memories, knowledge, skills and his ability to fix and make things. He will leave behind much to be remembered and will be treasured by us all. A special message to those at tennis. "Many thanks and do try to eliminate those errors!" To all who have taken medical care of him over the past 16 years, we express enormous gratitude, especially to Saxon Connor and Konrad Richter, "Top surgeons and top people". Thanks too, to Dr Jo Knight, Hospitals, carers and Hospice medical staff. According to Maurie's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Mag, Tony, Terry and families will arrange a gathering during the summer at Athol, to recall the great times we have had together over 52 plus years and to scatter his ashes.

"Love you Gunna"



