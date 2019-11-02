HARRINGTON,
Maurice Bailey:
On October 23, 2019, peacefully at Parklands Hospital, Christchurch, in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband of Jenny, loved father of Murray, and loving granddad of Fynn and Zara. Also loved father of Sally, Desley, and the late Jan, and families. A special thank you to the dedicated, patient and caring staff at Parklands Hospital, and to all who have provided care and support to Maurice and his family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of The Late Maurice Harrington, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Maurice's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 2, 2019