CHITTOCK, Maurice:
Aged 86 years (unexpectedly taken too soon) on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at critical care unit Southland Hospital. Dearly loved husband and friend of Margaret for 58 years. Much loved Dad of Nicky and Paul, Andrew and Kelly, Clayton and Lyn, Toni and Rod. Dearly loved Genga of Josh, Rebekah, and Hannah; Cole, and Tammy.
"We suspect he will be
behind a tussock or a hill."
A service to celebrate Maurice's life will be held in the West Otago Community Centre, Suffolk Street, Tapanui on Monday, January 6, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to 48 Sussex Street, Tapanui 9522.
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020