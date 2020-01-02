Maurice CHITTOCK

Guest Book
  • "Much love to the Chittock Family, with the sudden passing..."
    - Scotty & Joe Clouston Julius
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time.lo"
    - Alison Dodds
  • "Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time. Kia Kaha."
    - Karen and Alex Milne
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:30 p.m.
West Otago Community Centre
Suffolk Street,
Tapanui
Death Notice

CHITTOCK, Maurice:
Aged 86 years (unexpectedly taken too soon) on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at critical care unit Southland Hospital. Dearly loved husband and friend of Margaret for 58 years. Much loved Dad of Nicky and Paul, Andrew and Kelly, Clayton and Lyn, Toni and Rod. Dearly loved Genga of Josh, Rebekah, and Hannah; Cole, and Tammy.
"We suspect he will be
behind a tussock or a hill."
A service to celebrate Maurice's life will be held in the West Otago Community Centre, Suffolk Street, Tapanui on Monday, January 6, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to 48 Sussex Street, Tapanui 9522.

Published in Southland Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
