CASEY,
Maurice Patrick (Mo):
18.08.42 – 14.05.20
It is with great sadness our family lost our beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Maurice passed peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, May 14, 2020, aged 77 years at Ascot Care Home. Loved husband of Margaret, dearly loved father of Craig, Angela and Lou, Philip and Angel and grandfather to Shannon, Liam and Nicholas. Loved brother and brother-in-law of, Johnny and Eileen, James, Lenny and Jannette, Danny, *Richard and Diane, Catherine and David Collinson, Russell, Mary and Colin Chittock, Brian and Katherine. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff of Ascot Care Home for all their care, support and love shown to Maurice and family. Given the current restrictions a private funeral service was held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
"Sadly missed along life's way, quietly remembered every day…. No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts, you're always there".
Messages can be sent to "The Casey Family", PO Box 632, Invercargill.
*Denotes deceased.
Published in Southland Times on May 20, 2020