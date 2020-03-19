Maurice BURKE

  • "Deepest sympathy to you all. From Bev (nee Forde) & Russell..."
  • "Sorry to hear of Maurie's passing- will miss you mate -..."
    - Steve Millard
  • "Deepest Sympathy Jan and family at this sad and difficult..."
  • "Sorry to hear of Mauries passing Thoughts are with you Jan..."
  • "My sincere condolences to Jan and family"
    - Spencer Larson
BURKE, Maurice Anthony:
Maurice passed away at home with his family on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, aged 76. A much loved husband, dad, and grandpa of Jan, Dean, Todd, Paul, Leah, Cindus, Nicola, Dion, Aiden, Amelia, Patrick, and Harper. You are invited to join us at Southland Crematorium, on Monday, March 23, at 1.30pm, to celebrate his life. We are very grateful for the care and support we have received from Southland Hospital, Hospice and District Nursing. No flowers by request. Email messages to [email protected]
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
