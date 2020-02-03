WALDRON, Maureen Isabel:
On February 1, 2020, peacefully, in the loving care at Yvette Williams Retirement Village, Dunedin; aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Richard Anthony, loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Nyla, Donna, and Wayne and Marina, loved Gran of Rick, Lisa and Cody; Kyra and Steve, and Holly and Cam, and a loved Great-Grandma of James, Lucy, Autumn, Crystal, Aria, and Maddie. Maureen's family would like to thank the staff and careers of the Special Care Unit at Yvette Williams for the care they showed to their Mum. A Mass will be celebrated in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 1.00pm on Friday, February 7, followed by interment in Green Park Cemetery. Messages to the Waldron Family 202 Main South Road, Green Island, Dunedin 9018.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020