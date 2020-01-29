Maureen STEWART

  • "STEWART, Maureen Joyce: Beloved wife of John* (Jack)..."
    - Maureen STEWART
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
Death Notice

STEWART, Maureen Joyce:
Suddenly but peacefully at home, on Monday, January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Jack*. Devoted mum and mum-in-law of Rodger and Vikki, Elizabeth and Kevin Pitau, Jacaleen (Jackie) and Murray Hamlin, Andrew and Mary. Cherished grandma of Ricky, Rodger, Roki, Rivarna, Kirsty*, Sven*, Angela, Natasha, Melanie, Karen, Christopher, and Mikayla, and GG of her 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Loved by all her extended family. A service to celebrate Maureen's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Friday, January 31, at 1.00pm. Private burial to follow. Messages to 42 Hunter Street, Edendale 9825.

Published in Southland Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
