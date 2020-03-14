Acknowledgement

SHIEFFELBEIN,

Maureen Mary:

Keith, Sandra, Katrina, Richard, and their families, would like to thank all of Maureen's family and friends for their kindness and support at the very sudden passing of Maureen, a much loved wife, mum, grandma and great-grandma. Thank you to everyone who sent the many lovely cards, flowers, emails, texts, food and phone calls, your thoughtfulness and comforting words are warmly received and greatly appreciated. A special thank you to Sara, Phil and family for your amazing support. To the many friends and those at the lunch groups and various clubs; the PO and Toll girls, Coffee Club, the Travel Club and the Walk groups, thank you for your kind words, Maureen looked forward to and so enjoyed the many get-togethers shared with you. Thank you to Donna at Avenal Park and Sharyn our celebrant for your caring guidance and advice in making a hard task a little easier. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heartfelt gratitude to you all.



