SHIEFFELBEIN,
Maureen Mary:
Surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 13, 2020; aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate for 58 years of Keith, a much loved and loving mum and mother-in-law of Sandra, Katrina and Marina, Richard and Paula, a much loved grandma of Roxanna, LeRoy, Lukas, James, much loved great-grandma of Skye, Cyrus, Raegan, Aaliyah, and Raven, much loved by all her extended family; brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and many friends. In accordance with Maureen's wishes, a private service has been held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel. Messages to 190 Ythan Street, Invercargill.

Published in Southland Times on Feb. 22, 2020
