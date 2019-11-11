Maureen PRESTON

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to read of your mums passing Michelle. She was..."
    - Margaret
  • "PRESTON, Maureen Cecilia: Treasured sister and..."
    - Maureen PRESTON
    Published in: The Southland Times
  • "PRESTON, Maureen Cecilia: Loved sister-in-law of Murray and..."
    - Maureen PRESTON
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Greenpoint Cemetery
Bluff,
View Map
Death Notice


PRESTON, Maureen Cecilia:
Passed away peacefully at Otatara, surrounded by her loving family on November 8, 2019. Aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Lex. Dearly loved and adored Mum of Michelle and "Precious Pooch Penny". All relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Greenpoint Cemetery, Bluff, at 2.00pm, on Tuesday, November 12.
R.I.P.
Donations to the Invercargill District Nurses Fund would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 34 John Street, Otatara, RD 9, Invercargill 9879, or to Maureen's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.


Published in Southland Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
