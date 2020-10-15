SKINNER,
Matthew Peter (Peter):
10 March 1959 -
13 October 2020
We are sad to share that Pete died suddenly at his home in Invercargill. Dearly beloved youngest son of the late Gerry and Betty, special friend of Megan Canny (and of course Elly), loved brother and brother-in-law of Anthea and Ken (Timaru), Gerard (Palmerston North), Martin and Norah (Palmerston North), Josephine and Michael (San Francisco), and Luke and Agnes (Timaru). Pete was a loved uncle to his nieces and nephews, and a loyal friend to many. Pete will be at 117 Windsor Street, Invercargill, for those who wish to pay their respects. A service to celebrate Pete's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, October 16 at 1.30pm, followed by burial at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 35 Iona Court, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020