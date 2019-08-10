LINES, Matthew:
Stacy, Angela, Kent and extended family would like to acknowledge and thank all those that supported in varying ways through the tragic loss of Matt. We would also like to thank the Emergency Services and the team at Southland Hospital. A special thanks to Donna and the team at Avenal Park for your continued support. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 10, 2019