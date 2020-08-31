LATTA, Matthew Robert
John (Robin):
Peacefully at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, aged 83 years. Gone to be with his beloved wife Val, loved father and father-in-law of Adrian and Jane (Coromandel), Mandy and James Mouat (Gore), Chris and Claire (Dunedin), and a loved Grandpa of Nick, and Joshua; Matthew, Damian, and Gina; Quin, and Isaac. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Verna and Alan* Mackenzie, and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service for Robin will be held in St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Friday, September 4, at 1.30pm, private cremation to follow. Donations may be left at the service for Alzheimers NZ. Special thank you to the staff at Windsor Park for their care of Robin. Messages to Mandy and James Mouat, Wendon Valley, RD 3, Gore 9773.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2020