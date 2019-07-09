DUNCAN,

Matthew Charles (Matt):

On June 30, 2019, died tragically drowning in Lake Wakatipu; aged 46 years. Dearly loved husband of Rachel Duncan, father of Trinity, brother of Nicole Duthie, and loved by many.

"It is in the vast man that you are vast, and in beholding him that I beheld you and loved you. For what distances can love reach that are not in that vast sphere? What visions, what expectations and what presumptions can outsoar that flight? Like a giant oak tree covered with apple blossoms is the vast man in you."

Service will be held at Lake Hayes Pavilion, on July 15, at 1.30pm. Please write a story about Matt for Trinity. Bring or send to: PO Box 106, Bluff. Ladies a plate, men a crate, Matt's your mate, don't be late.



