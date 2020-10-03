HARRIS, Matthew:

HARRIS, Ruby:

A month ago on September 2, 2020, we lost our gorgeous Matthew and beautiful Ruby in a tragic car accident. Thank you to all the kindness and love shown to us in the way of messages, cards, flowers, gifts and visits. We so appreciate the way you have expressed your love and sincere concern and as we continue through this devastating journey we know you are there to support us. With great appreciation from Matthew and Ruby's families xo



