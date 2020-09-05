HARRIS, Matthew Dale:
HARRIS, Ruby Jane:
Tragically taken as the result of an accident on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, aged 22 years, and 5 and a half months. Adored partner and baby daughter of Brooke. Much loved son and granddaughter of Cathy and Jason, Stephen and Annaleigh. Loved son-in-law and grandaughter of Dona and Brendan. Dearly loved brother of Laura, Samuel, Luke, Jack, Finn, Brad and Adam. Loved brother-in-law of Courtney, Jaimee-Lea and Dave, and uncle of Arthur.
Ruby was an adored addition to our family and was dearly loved by everyone, especially her dad who will be forever looking after her.
Loved grandson and great-granddaughter of Ngaire and Ron*, Barbara* and Adrian*, Steph* and Hummy, Jamie and Bernadette, Margaret, Glenys and Pete. Loved nephew, niece, and cousins of their extended families.
Matthew was well known for his wonderful nature and he was dearly loved by his mates.
A service will be held by invitation only due to current restrictions, a family member will be in contact with you. The service can be viewed via livestream link -
Messages to 21 Compton Street, Invercargill, or 51 Old Main Road, Wallacetown, or to Matthew and Ruby's tribute pages at
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 5, 2020