TULIAU, Matetau (Max):
Passed away after a long and courageous battle on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, aged 54 years. Dearly loved husband to Tina, devoted father and father-in-law of Jahna and Tamai, Michaela and Shannon, Kyle, Isaac and Mary, beloved son of the late Vainu'u, and Aiomanu (George), and son-in-law of Brenda and the late Raymond Donovan, loved nephew of Alae and Kathy Tuu'u, cherished brother and brother-in-law to Kuinivia, Evitia and Andrew, Solomona and Leah, Fili, Dean and Tania, and David and Melody, and treasured poppa to Grayson, Mya, Jimi, Oliver, Isla and Max, and dearly loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. The service for Max will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, commencing at 10.30am. Due to Covid-19 requirements the funeral for Max will be by invitation, however his service will be live-streamed at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/live-streams Tributes may be left on Max's tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 29, 2020