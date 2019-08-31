PIRINI,
Mateka Dawn (nee Anglem):
Peacefully at home on Thursday, August 29, 2019. In her 80th year. Loved by all her whãnau and mokopuna. She will be resting at Murihiku Marae, 408 Tramway Road, until 10.00am on Saturday, August 31, 2019. We will then depart for Te Hapa o Niu Tireni Marae, Huirapa Road, Temuka. Mateka will be laid to rest at her final destination with her tupuna at Arowhenua Urupã. The service will commence on Monday, September 2, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 31, 2019