WEASTELL, Mary Lois:
Peacefully at home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Loved wife of David. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Alwyn and Glenna Weastell (Paraguay); Sarah and Steven Barber, and the late Bruce Glasier; Brent and Rebecca Coats; Davina Weastell; and Pauline Jenkins. Loved grandma of Sara, Mary, Victoria, Rebekah, Rachel, Isaac, Rachel, Caleb, Lydia, Elizabeth, Samuel, Bethel, Joshua, Annaliese, Brooklyn, and Zara.
"Absent from the body, present with the Lord"
2nd Corinthians 5:8
A memorial service will follow at a later date. Messages to 645 Sparbush – Winton Road, RD 3, Winton 9783 or to Lois' tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 11, 2020