SOPER, Mary:

Passed away at home in Cromwell with family on November 30, 2019. Aged 83 years. Formerly of Alexandra and Athol. Loved wife of Neville*. Mother and mother-in-law of David, Donna, Carolyn and Murray Gough. Loved grandmother of Michael, Louise, Ellie, Danika, Kiel, Kurt and great-grandmother of 7 children. Daughter of Jock* and May* Dobbie. Sister and sister in-law of Joan* and Andy* Earl, Bruce* and Theresa* Dobbie, Dora* and William* Harcourt, Daphne* and Ed* Pannett, Thelma* and William* Baker, Bill* and Hilda Dobbie, Pat* and Eileen* Dobbie, Graham* (Dint) Dobbie, Hellen and Graham Halligan, Alistair and Lyndal Soper, Winston and Liz Soper and Adele* Frost. A service will be held to celebrate Mary's life at Affinity Funeral Home, (The Cellar Door), 143 Centennial Ave, Alexandra, at 1pm on Wednesday, December 4th, followed by interment in the Alexandra Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Central Otago Hospice are welcome and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 15 Athol, Southland, 9749.

(*Denotes deceased)

