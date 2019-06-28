SMITH, Mary:
Peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Gore Hospital, aged 95 years. Dearly loved daughter of *James and *Anna Smith (Wendon Valley), dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of *Ethel and *Bill Kelly, *Ruth and Arthur Campbell, Stuart and Betty Smith, a loved special Aunty of her nieces and nephews.
"She has gone to live Eternally with her Lord
and Saviour"
A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Monday, July 1, at 1.00pm. Thanks to Parata Rest Home staff for all their care of Mary in recent years. Messages to 565 Bushy Park Road, RD 3, Gore 9773.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from June 28 to June 29, 2019