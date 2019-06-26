RYAN, Mary Agnes
(nee Maloney):
Peacefully passed away in Christchurch on Sunday, June 23, 2019, aged 94. Beloved wife of the late Paul Anthony Ryan. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Trevor, Maree and Bob, Anne, Paul, Patrick and Helen, Genevieve*, and Josephine. Loved Grandma to her 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Cherished daughter of Nicholas* and Delia* Maloney and much loved sister of Ted, Fr. Pat, Kathleen (Sister Aquin), Nellie*, Margaret*, and Nicholas*. Loved aunty of her many nieces and nephews.
R.I.P.
Many thanks to the wonderful dedicated staff at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village Hospital Care. Messages to the Bycroft family, 125 Waimea Terrace, Christchurch 8023. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Lisieux Catholic Church, 40 Perth Street, Invercargill, on Friday, June 28 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Rosary will be held in the church on Thursday at 7.00pm. Online tributes may be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from June 26 to June 27, 2019