Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
Peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Dearly loved mother of Christopher and Tina, loved nan of Rhian, and Teiah (Gold Coast), daughter of Jack* and Gladys* Forde (Heddon Bush), loved sister and sister-in-law of Des and Nancy, Maurice* and Maureen*, Trevor* and Margaret, Margaret and John* Hall, Kathleen and Paddy* Kerr, and John and Sue Forde, a loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. In accordance with Mary's wishes a private family service has been held. Family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Clare House for the love and care shown to Mary. Messages to 161 Wilton Street Invercargill.

Published in Southland Times on Mar. 7, 2020
