PETERS, Mary Elizabeth:
Passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 28, 2020, in her 85th year. Adored wife of the late Rex. Much loved and cherished mum and mother-in-law of Karen and Russell Drake, Philip and Glenys Peters, Lynda* and Neville Tomlins, and Nicola and Arron Galloway. Dearly loved nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held in the St Stephens Church, North Road, Invercargill on Wednesday, March 4, at 1.30pm. Donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 62 Gloucester St, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 29, 2020