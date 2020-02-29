Mary PETERS

Guest Book
  • "PETERS, Mary Elizabeth: Much loved mother of Philip and..."
    - Courtney Russell
  • " PETERS, Mary Elizabeth: Loved and cherished mother of the..."
    - Mary PETERS
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

PETERS, Mary Elizabeth:
Passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 28, 2020, in her 85th year. Adored wife of the late Rex. Much loved and cherished mum and mother-in-law of Karen and Russell Drake, Philip and Glenys Peters, Lynda* and Neville Tomlins, and Nicola and Arron Galloway. Dearly loved nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held in the St Stephens Church, North Road, Invercargill on Wednesday, March 4, at 1.30pm. Donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 62 Gloucester St, Invercargill 9810.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.