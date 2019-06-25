PATERSON,
Mary Reayburn:
Suddenly, but peacefully at Southland Hospital, with family by her side, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Aged 75 years, much loved wife of Alan for the past 54 years. Devoted and loving mother of Roger and Deb, Geoff and Jo, Mike and Annie. Loved "Mary" of Niamh, Rosie, Hayley, Anika and Lachie. As per Mary's wishes a private cremation has been arranged and a celebration of Mary's life will be held in the Lakeside Presbyterian Church, 112 Te Anau Terrace, Te Anau on Friday, June 28, at 2pm. Messages to The Paterson family P.O. Box 632, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from June 25 to June 27, 2019