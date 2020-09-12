MOUAT, Mary Clare (Clare)
(nee Mackenzie-Pausina): QSM
Peacefully passed on Friday, September 4, 2020. Dearly loved mother of Justine, Mac, Cam, Kristan and Haydn. Dearly loved Granma. Loved wife of the late Tom Mouat and valued sister-in-law, aunt and friend of many. Loving daughter of James Mackenzie and Mary Pausina. Service Friday, October 2, 2.00pm, at Salvation Army Centre, 250 Colombo Street, Christchurch. Messages 151 Huntsbury Ave, Christchurch 8022, (03) 942 2220.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 12, 2020