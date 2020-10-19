McLEOD,
Mary Catherine (nee Beck):
of Omakau. It is with sadness, after a short battle, Mary passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, aged 42 years young. Dearly loved wife of Travis, and precious mum of Bridie, Jasmine, Grace and Gemma. Loved daughter-in-law of Peter and Robyn. Adored sister-in-law of Janna and Dan Nichol, Kate and Brent Eaton, and Scott and Nikita McLeod, and fun, colourful Auntie of Skyla, Liam, Riley, Charlee, Braxton, Evie, Bowie, Gus and Kenzie. A Memorial Service for Mary will be held at Affinity Funeral Home, (The Cellar door), 143 Centennial Avenue, Alexandra, on Friday, October 23, at 1.30pm.
Gone too soon, forever young,
and loved by so many.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020