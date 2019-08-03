McLEOD-FOSTER,
Mary Helen Florence:
Formerly of Invercargill and Queenstown, New Zealand. Late of Opal Raynbird Nursing Home, Carseldine, Queensland, Australia. Mary passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday July 30, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril McLeod and the late John Foster. Loving Mum and mother-in-law, of Elaine, Jennifer and Peter. Loved Nan/Gran of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
"A special friend
in the lives of many"
Respecting Mary's wishes she will be farewelled at a private family service.
"Forever remembered
with love"
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019