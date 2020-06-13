Mary LEWIN

Death Notice

LEWIN, Mary Aileen
(nee Humphries):
Passed away peacefully at Bupa Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, aged 86 years. Much loved wife of the late Harry Lewin, stepmother to Philippa, Debbie, and Brigitte, and special grandmother to her 8 step-grandchildren. Loved sister of the late Arthur, Allan, and Bruce Humphries, and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nursing team at Windsor Park for their fabulous care of Mary. A celebration of Mary's life will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Monday, June 15, at 2.00pm, private cremation to follow. Messages to 120 Laing Rd, RD1, Papakura 2580.

Published in Southland Times from June 13 to June 15, 2020
