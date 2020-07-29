LAIRD, Mary Esther:
Formerly of Ashburton, aged 92. Passed peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David, John and the late Diane Stevenson. Cherished grandmother of Leighton, Dwayne, Deirdre, and Michael. Loved great-grandmother of many. Dearly loved sister of Frances and the late Margaret. A Memorial afternoon tea will held in the Ashburton Club & MSA, 231 Burnett Street, on Friday, August 14 at 2.00pm. Messages can be sent to 327 Chelmsford Street, Invercargill 9810, or to Mary's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on July 29, 2020