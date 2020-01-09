Mary LAIDLAW

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear of Maymie's passing. My thoughts and prayers..."
    - Cheryl Kemp
  • "Saddened to hear of Maymie's passing. Our thoughts are with..."
    - Peter & Denise Dunne
  • "Please accept our deepest sympathy on the loss of Maymie..."
  • "My sincere condolences ,always remember Mrs Laidlaw as a..."
    - Peter S
  • "Our thoughts are with you at this sad time."
    - Lisa Boult & Eugene O'Neill
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 p.m.
St Thérèse of Lisieux Catholic Church
Perth Street
Invercargill
View Map
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Thérèse of Lisieux Catholic Church
Perth Street
Invercargill
View Map
Death Notice

LAIDLAW,
Mary Therese (Maymie):
Peacefully at Southland Hospital with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in her 83rd year. Dearly loved soulmate of Kevin, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Carole, John, Kathryn and Ray Hamilton, Terry and Natalie, Robin and Stephanie, and Annette Laidlaw/Wairau. An adored grandmother and great-grandmother. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty of the Laidlaw and Forde families.
R.I.P.
A Requiem Mass to celebrate Maymie's life will be held in the St Thérèse of Lisieux Catholic Church, Perth Street, Invercargill on Friday, January 10, at 2.00pm, the cortège will be leaving for the Eastern Cemetery immediately following the service. The Rosary will be recited in the Church on Thursday, January 9, at 7.00pm. Messages to 89 Layard Street, Invercargill 9810.

Published in Southland Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
