KEOWN, Mary Isabella
(nee Jackson):
Passed peacefully following a short illness at Southland Hospital, Invercargill, on June 26, 2019, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Joe Keown and Frank Graham (Ferndale). Loved mother of Peter and Di Graham (Wellington), Steven and Vivienne Graham (Christchurch), Glenda Graham (Otatara), and Sue and Graeme Stevenson (Hamilton), much loved Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held for Mary in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Monday, July 1, at 11.00am.
Published in Southland Times on June 29, 2019