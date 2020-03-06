JOHNSTONE, Mary Doreen
(nee McDonald):
Suddenly but peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 5, 2020. In her 87th year. Adored wife and best friend of Jimmy for the past 67 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Coresse and Peter Scott (Dunedin), Darol and Vicki (Pinebush), Shane and Alica (Brisbane), Shereen Yorke (Brisbane). A loved nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Heather Shields (Gore), Lex and Alison McDonald (Gore). A loved aunty of her nephews and nieces. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held in the Lindisfarne Church, cnr Lindisfarne and Miller Streets, Invercargill, on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by an interment at the Wyndham Cemetery. Messages to 195 Oteramika Road, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020