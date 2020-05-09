HOGG, Mary Hay:
Passed away on May 5, 2020, at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, Christchurch, after a long and love-filled life, aged 94 years. Much loved wife of the late George; mother of Colin, and the late Laurie; mother-in-law of Philippa, Raelene, and Jan; grandmother of Summer, Gemma, Elizabeth, Rima, Jamie, Uma, and Maddy; great-grandmother of Kobey, Miharo, Kura, Carter, Noah, Maia, Tiaho, Manawa, and Olive.
Much loved, much missed.
Many thanks to the caring staff at Diana Isaac Retirement Village. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mary Hogg, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation has been held, with an informal gathering to take place at a later date.
Published in Southland Times on May 9, 2020