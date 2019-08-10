HARTSTONGE,
Mary Ellen (Sister Lucia):
The Hartstonge family would like to sincerely thank those who supported us with their kindness and expressions of sympathy at the time of Mary's death. Special thanks to Doctors James Ng and Philip White and the staff of Amity Health for their attentive care over many years, to Paula Ryan of Parkinson's Otago for her support and to the staff of Dunrowan Wing at Ross Home for their compassionate care in the last three months of Mary's life. We would also like to express our gratitude for the kindness and support of Richard Whitney and current and former staff of Mercy Hospital.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 10, 2019