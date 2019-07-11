HARTSTONGE, Mary Ellen

(Sister Mary Lucia, RSM):

Died peacefully on July 9, 2019, at Ross Home, Dunedin. Loved member of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa Sisters of Mercy New Zealand, in her 63rd year of Religious Profession. Dearly loved daughter of the late Nancy and Bill Hartstonge, much loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Raymond, Denise (Christchurch), Noel and Marie (Gore), Earl and Louise (Havelock North), and Judy and Jim Neilan (Dunedin), and loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews and their families. A Requiem Mass for Sr Lucia will be celebrated at Holy Name Church at 11.00am on Saturday, July 13. A Prayer Vigil will be held in the Mercy Chapel (Macandrew Rd) at 6.00pm on Friday, July 12. Grateful thanks to those who cared so lovingly for Sr Lucia during her time of illness, especially the staff at Dunrowan, Ross Home.

