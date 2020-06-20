FORDE, Mary Veronica:
Peacefully at Rowena Jackson Village, Invercargill, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. In her 95th year. Much loved wife of the late Pat. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kieran and Catherine (Wellington), Damian and Karen (Invercargill), Annaliese and Kathy (Melbourne). Loved Grandma of Luke, Lydia; Rory, Finnbar, Benjamin; and Wilde. Special thanks to Rose Lodge and Rowena Jackson Village for their care of Mary.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at St Marys Basilica, Tyne Street, at 1.30pm, on Wednesday, June 24. Then leaving for the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 111 Scandrett Street, Invercargill 9812, or to Mary's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from June 20 to June 22, 2020