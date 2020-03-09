COONEY,
Sister Mary Emerentiana
s.m.s.m.
(Monica Frances):
On March 7, 2020 (peacefully) in her 93rd year. Loved and respected member of the Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary congregation. Loved daughter of the late Francis and Margaret Cooney. Loved sister of Edward and the late George, Basil, Raymond, and their families.
Requiescat In Pace
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, 21 Carruth Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland, at 10.00am on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, prior to interment at the Waikaraka Cemetery, Onehunga. Vigil prayers at Holy Cross Church at 7.00pm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
