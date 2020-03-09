Sister Mary COONEY

Service Information
C Little and Sons Ltd.
287 Manukau Rd
Auckland, Auckland
096389125
Vigil
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Holy Cross Church
21 Carruth Road
Papatoetoe
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Holy Cross Church
21 Carruth Road
Papatoetoe
Death Notice

COONEY,
Sister Mary Emerentiana
s.m.s.m.
(Monica Frances):
On March 7, 2020 (peacefully) in her 93rd year. Loved and respected member of the Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary congregation. Loved daughter of the late Francis and Margaret Cooney. Loved sister of Edward and the late George, Basil, Raymond, and their families.
Requiescat In Pace
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, 21 Carruth Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland, at 10.00am on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, prior to interment at the Waikaraka Cemetery, Onehunga. Vigil prayers at Holy Cross Church at 7.00pm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
C Little & Sons
Funeral Directors
Auckland
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 9, 2020
