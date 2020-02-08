CAHILL, Mary:
On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Vickery Court, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Terry, much loved mother of Paul, Logan and Catherine. Loved gran of Samantha, Erik, and Sionelle, and the late Daniel. Loved sister of Betty, and Donald, loved sister-in-law and aunty of all her extended family. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Tuesday, February 11, at 1.00pm. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Southland Riding for the Disabled would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to 4 Kildare Drive, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020