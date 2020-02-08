Mary CAHILL

Guest Book
  • "So sad to read of Marys passing, Marys contribution to SRDA..."
    - Pam McMillan
Service Information
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Avenal Park Chapel
Death Notice

CAHILL, Mary:
On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Vickery Court, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Terry, much loved mother of Paul, Logan and Catherine. Loved gran of Samantha, Erik, and Sionelle, and the late Daniel. Loved sister of Betty, and Donald, loved sister-in-law and aunty of all her extended family. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Tuesday, February 11, at 1.00pm. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Southland Riding for the Disabled would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to 4 Kildare Drive, Invercargill 9810.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.