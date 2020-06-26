Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 p.m. Calvin Community Church Robertson Street Gore View Map Death Notice



In her 80th year. (Peacefully) on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, surrounded in love, at home, Gore. Dearly loved wife of Danny. Much loved mum to Linda and Colin Watts (Rowella, Tasmania), David and Jill McIver (Perth), Mary-Anne and Roger Bone (Dunedin), Karen and Oliver Scott (Auckland). Loved Step-mum of Michelle and Bob Wallis (Edendale), Aaron and Julie Burgess (London), Lara Burgess (Brisbane), much loved nana and grandma of all her Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Heather and Robin* Heaps, Gwen and Don Nelson, Shona and Greg King, Billy* McDonald, Marion* McDonald, a loved sister-in-law and aunty of all her nieces and nephews.

'With Mary's help

God's garden will look

magnificent now"

A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held in the Calvin Community Church, Robertson Street, Gore, on Tuesday, June 30 at 1.00pm, leaving thereafter for Charlton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 87 Robertson Street, Gore 9710.

(*denotes deceased)







