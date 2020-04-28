Mary BOYES

Death Notice

BOYES, Sister Mary RSM:
On April 26, 2020, at Nazareth House, Christchurch, supported by staff, her Mercy community and family. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved member of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa, Sisters of Mercy New Zealand, in the 60th year of her Religious Profession. Messages to PO Box 6095, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch 8442. A Memorial Mass for Mary will be celebrated in Christchurch at a later date.
Kia okioki ia i runga
i te rangimarie.
May she rest in peace.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 28, 2020
