FRASER,
Martin McNiven (Mac):
(Formerly of Otatara). Born September 18, 1927, passed peacefully on August 10, 2020. Very dearly loved husband of Joan, adored Dad of Michael, Judy, the late Antony, and Christine. Beloved Pop of Nicole, Kathryn, Lauren, James, Jonathon and Meilen and Great-Grandpop of Felix, Ava and Blair. Messages may be sent to the Fraser Family, c/- P.O. Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. Mac was farewelled beautifully at home on August 12, surrounded by his loving family.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 15, 2020